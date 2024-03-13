Litigation Surge - Automotive | Antitrust | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Automotive | Antitrust

Bridgestone, Goodyear and other major tiremakers were pummeled with antitrust cases in February. At least 14 federal antitrust class actions were filed, primarily in New York Southern District Court; the suits accuse the companies of conspiring to drive up prices for replacement tires. What triggered the surge? The suits were filed soon after the European Commission announced that it was carrying out inspections at the defendants' facilities. Other defendants include Continental, Michelin, Nokian Tyres and Pirelli. The suits are backed by several firms including Ahdoot & Wolfson, Glancy Prongay & Murray and Robins Kaplan.

March 13, 2024, 1:40 PM

