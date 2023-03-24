Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Securities

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of federal securities suits targeting Fortune 500 companies this past week. At least six cases were initiated against defendants including Alphabet, Amgen, Norfolk Southern, Southwest Airlines and Wells Fargo. Of note, Wells Fargo was accused in California Northern District of engaging in years of discrimination toward Black and minority borrowers and employees. Also in California Northern District, Google's parent company Alphabet was hit with a shareholder class action alleging that the company misled investors about antitrust compliance risks related to its digital advertising business. Separately, investors allege that Norfolk Southern failed to sufficiently disclose the safety risks that led to the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

March 24, 2023, 12:17 PM

