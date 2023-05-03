Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, which filed for bankruptcy on Apr. 23, was hit with a cluster of contract cases in April. At least three federal lawsuits were filed against the retailer, two of which seek payments for allegedly unpaid invoices: Koolatron seeks over $100,000 for fridges, coolers and other products, while Brainlabs Digital seeks over $200,000 for marketing services. Plus, shipping company Yang Ming filed a lawsuit challenging Bed Bath & Beyond's demand for nearly $8 million based on Yang Ming's alleged failure to satisfy a Minimum Quantity Commitment; according to the complaint, the only remedy available is to offset Bed Bath & Beyond's own annual commitment by the amount of the shortfall.

May 03, 2023, 5:35 PM

