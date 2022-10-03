Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kia Motors | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kia Motors

Kia Motors was hit with a volley of class actions in September, marking the second consecutive month of higher-than-normal litigation. The company saw 10 new suits last month, dominated by cases alleging that the South Korea-based carmaker and its parent company Hyundai Motor manufactured vehicles that lack standard security devices and are easy to steal. Additionally, the company is facing at least one case on behalf of owners claiming that their vehicles are equipped with defective ARC airbag inflators. The volume of class actions last month was about six times the company's typical monthly average.

Automotive

October 03, 2022, 10:49 AM