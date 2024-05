Litigation Surge - Wisconsin | Real Property

ANR Pipeline launched a barrage of eminent domain lawsuits on Wednesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. At least 10 cases were filed seeking to acquire real property for a pipeline replacement project; five identical lawsuits were also filed in Illinois Northern District Court. ANR Pipeline is represented by McGuireWoods.

May 02, 2024, 12:13 PM

