Litigation Surge - Illinois | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation spiked yesterday in Illinois federal courts. At least 17 federal employment suits were initiated, more than triple the usual daily average. Of note, 15 of the 17 lawsuits were brought by the Sulaiman Law Group over alleged discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability.

May 30, 2024, 12:06 PM

