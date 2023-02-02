Litigation Trend - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Class Actions

Food and beverage companies are seeing a rise in consumer class actions. Nearly 20 federal cases were initiated in January against businesses on Radar's sector watchlist, more than double the typical monthly average and continuing a trend dating back roughly eight months. During that time, monthly case counts have grown by almost 40 percent from the prior 12-month average. Recent cases target Hershey, Trader Joe's and others for allegedly selling dark chocolate bars with dangerous levels of lead and cadmium. Also, many cases filed during the trend period are backed by the New York-based firm Sheehan & Associates and assert false advertising claims relating to artificial ingredients and nutritional values.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 02, 2023, 4:53 PM