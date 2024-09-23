Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Walmart | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Walmart

Walmart was hit with a flurry of federal class actions last week. At least three cases were filed, including a privacy suit in California accusing the company of disclosing private information to Pinterest and other third parties through tracking pixels on Walmart's website. Meanwhile, Amazon merchants launched a RICO class action in Delaware accusing Walmart of failing to take sufficient measures to combat fraudulent product listings on Walmart Marketplace. Plus, two tobacco users filed an ERISA class action alleging that although ERISA allows companies to charge a 'tobacco surcharge,' or a higher health insurance premium for tobacco users, Walmart does not satisfy ERISA because it does not provide a reasonable alternative to the surcharge, such as a smoking cessation program.

Fortune 500

September 23, 2024, 4:16 PM