Litigation Surge - Patent | Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman initiated eight patent infringement lawsuit this past week in California Northern District Court. The suits were brought on behalf of Chinese retailer Xiamen Zhaozhao Trading to protect a family of patents related to 'pet house' designs from e-commerce companies.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 07, 2022, 1:36 PM