Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Class Actions ...

Law.com Radar detected a swarm of consumer class actions against major food companies last week, primarily targeting sellers of dark chocolate. At least seven federal class actions were filed against food-and-beverage businesses on Radar's sector watchlist, well above the typical weekly average. Six of the seven lawsuits allege that dark chocolate sold by Hershey, Lily's Sweet and Trader Joe's contain dangerous levels of lead and cadmium, citing lab results published on Dec. 15 by Consumer Reports.

January 09, 2023, 2:25 PM