Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Class actions surged in New Jersey last week, according to Law.com Radar. Eight federal lawsuits were surfaced by the platform, more than twice the typical weekly average. The suits are varied: a pair of antitrust cases accuse major fragrance and flavor companies like Givaudan, Firmenich and Symrise of conspiring to fix prices, while TD Bank and First Horizon were hit with a securities class action after TD Bank failed to gain regulatory approval of a $13.4 billion acquisition. Plus, BMW and Dodge were sued over allegedly defective cooling and suspension systems in certain vehicles, and AMC Theatres and Nike were hit with ADA claims that their websites are inaccessible to blind and visually-impaired customers.

June 05, 2023, 2:11 PM

