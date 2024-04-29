Litigation Surge - General Motors | OnStar, LLC | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - General Motors | OnStar, LLC

General Motors, OnStar and LexisNexis were swarmed with lawsuits last week, part of a wave of cases brought under the Fair Credit Reporting Act and various privacy laws. At least five federal class actions were filed alleging that data collected by systems in certain GM vehicles is transmitted without permission through intermediaries like LexisNexis and Verisk Analytics to insurance companies, which use the data to increase premiums. A hearing on a motion to consolidate all cases in California Central District Court for multidistrict litigation is scheduled for May 30. Who's on defense? GM and OnStar are represented by Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, while LexisNexis is backed by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders; counsel have not yet appeared for Verisk Analytics.

April 29, 2024, 1:40 PM

