Litigation Surge - Illinois | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Illinois | Patent

There was an uptick in patent litigation last month in Illinois. More than 25 federal suits were filed in December, roughly 60 percent higher than the typical monthly average. Nearly half the cases accuse major retailers such as Sephora, Target, Vans, Urban Outfitters and Patagonia of infringing patents relating to methods of targeted advertising. Also of note: OnMyWhey LLC, a company which makes portable whey protein keychain bottles for gymgoers, launched five new lawsuits accusing companies of selling knockoff versions through Amazon.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 11, 2023, 4:47 PM