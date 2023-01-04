Litigation Surge - Privacy | TikTok | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Privacy | TikTok

TikTok and parent company ByteDance were hit with a cluster of privacy class actions last month. Law.com Radar detected five federal cases in December alleging that whenever a user opens a third-party web link in the TikTok app, the user is redirected to an in-app browser. According to the complaints, TikTok redirects users to this browser in order to circumvent user privacy settings and intercept data in violation of the Federal Wiretap Act and various state privacy laws. The suits were filed in California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Technology

January 04, 2023, 6:04 PM