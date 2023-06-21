Litigation Surge - New York | Copyright | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Copyright

Copyright litigation skyrocketed yesterday in New York. At least 20 copyright suits were filed, more than five times the typical daily average. Half the suits were brought by the Atkin Firm on behalf of Strike 3 Holdings, an adult film company known for its boilerplate infringement suits against 'John Doe' defendants. Also, photographer Roderick Nixon a/k/a 'Nitro' filed a trio of lawsuits accusing The Source, Guardian Nigeria and Paramount Global of posting the plaintiff's photographs of Tupac, Mike Tyson, P Diddy, Aaliyah and The Notorious B.I.G. online without permission; Nitro is represented by Doniger/Burroughs.

Internet & Social Media

June 21, 2023, 1:33 PM

nature of claim: /