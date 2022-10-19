Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Meta Platforms | Law....

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms continues to face an onslaught of product liability cases following the designation of multidistrict litigation in the Northern District of California. The company was targeted in nine suits on Oct. 18 on behalf of plaintiffs alleging that the platform's social media sites cause addiction and mental health problems in minors. The cases are part of a wave of litigation assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers for consolidated proceedings and indicate that the number of plaintiffs is likely to swell over the coming months. Meta Platforms is represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Covington & Burling.

Fortune 500

October 19, 2022, 4:12 PM