Litigation Surge - California | Gutride Safier | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - California | Gutride Safier

San Francisco plaintiffs firm Gutride Safier had an unusually busy day on Friday, dropping a trio of consumer class actions in California Northern District Court. The suits take aim at Amazon.com, Gerber Products and Three Wishes Foods over the companies' marketing claims related to product performance and nutritional benefits. In Starratt et al v. Immedia Semiconductor LLC et al, Gutride Safier alleges that Amazon exaggerates the video quality of its Blink security cameras.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 22, 2022, 8:31 AM