Litigation Trend - Retail & Consumer Goods | Fortune 500 | L...

Product Liability suits against Walmart have been ramping up in Minnesota District Court. At least four such cases were initiated against the retailer there in August, well above the monthly average. The cases were brought on behalf of mothers who claim that ingesting acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused their children to develop autism spectrum disorder and ADHD. With matters stacking up across the nation, Walmart and other large retailers are seeking MDL status. Among the active plaintiffs' firms in Minnesota are Gustafson Gluek PLLC and Campbell Knutson P.A.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2022, 11:56 AM