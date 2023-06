Litigation Surge - Missouri | ERISA

There was a surge of ERISA litigation yesterday in Missouri. At least six federal ERISA cases were filed, half of which seek pension contributions from Tactical Industrial Coatings, Armor Coatings and Technicote on behalf of St. Louis workers in the painting and finishing industries. The suits are backed by Hartnett Reyes-Jones.

Construction & Engineering

June 01, 2023, 12:19 PM

nature of claim: /