Litigation Surge - New York | Personal Injury | Law.com Rada...

Law.com Radar detected a wave of personal injury lawsuits this past week in New York. More than 30 federal cases were surfaced by the platform, about 50 percent higher than the typical weekly average. The uptick was driven by a swarm of removals of sexual assault cases filed against various churches from Oct. 2020 through Aug. 2021 under the New York Child Victims Act. Why the sudden surge? Removal deadlines were tolled by an injunction entered in a bankruptcy case involving the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre; the injunction expired on June 16. Most of the churches are represented by Mulholland Minion Davey McNiff & Beyrer.

June 26, 2023, 4:54 PM

