Litigation Surge - Illinois | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation surged in Illinois last week. At least 43 federal employment suits were initiated in the Prairie State, a 65-percent jump from the typical weekly average. Most of the suits pursue discrimination claims or assert violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act or Americans with Disabilities Act. Who's bringing the heat? Nearly half the suits were launched by the Sulaiman Law Group.

Illinois

March 18, 2024, 2:23 PM

nature of claim: /