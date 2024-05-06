Litigation Surge - Maine | Data Breach | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Maine | Data Breach

Accounting firm BerryDunn was hit with a swarm of data breach class actions last week in Maine District Court. At least eight suits were filed after the firm announced on Apr. 25 that the personally identifiable information of clients, as well as customers and employees of those clients, was compromised in a Sept. 2023 cyberattack. In its notice to affected clients, BerryDunn claimed that the attack was carried out against third-party IT vendor Reliable Networks of Maine, but on May 1, Reliable issued a statement calling the firm's accusation 'baseless' and asserting that the breach occurred on BerryDunn's own network. The suits are backed by several firms including Milberg, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Levin Sedran & Berman.

May 06, 2024, 1:22 PM

