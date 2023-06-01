59 Pages: Judge Coomers Defense Lawyers Take Aim at JQC Powe...

News From Law.com

Call it déjà vu. After the second wave of ethics proceedings for suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer resulted in the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia again recommending his removal from office, Coomer's defense team has filed another lengthy notice of exceptions. In the 59-page filing, respondent counsel challenged the JQC Hearing Panel's second sanction report and recommendation, on grounds it allegedly contained "clear factual errors."

Georgia

June 01, 2023, 6:56 PM

nature of claim: /