Litigation Trend - New York | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Class action litigation is gaining momentum in New York federal courts, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected 122 cases in May, about 45% higher than the typical monthly average for the Empire State and continuing a rising trend which dates back at least 11 months. Driving the trend is a flood of website accessibility lawsuits alleging that companies' websites deny full access to blind and visually impaired customers; the suits, many of which were brought by repeat litigants, are primarily backed by Stein Saks, Gabriel A. Levy PC and Gottlieb & Associates.

June 18, 2024, 1:08 PM

