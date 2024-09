Litigation Surge - Michigan | Trademark

Trademark litigation spiked last month in Michigan. At least 19 cases were filed, nearly four times higher than the typical monthly average. More than a dozen suits were brought by GS Holistic, a designer of high-end glass bongs and hookahs; the suits are part of a wave of cases accusing smoke shops of selling knock-off products bearing the plaintiff's 'Stundenglass' mark. GS Holistic is backed by the Ticktin Law Group.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 13, 2024, 1:18 PM