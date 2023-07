Litigation Surge - Securities | Arconic

Lightweight metals manufacturer Arconic was hit with a flurry of shareholder lawsuits in New York last month over the company's proposed acquisition by Apollo Global Management for $5.2 billion. More than five federal cases were filed alleging that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains misleading information. Who's bringing the heat? The suits are backed by several firms including Wolf Haldenstein, Acocelli Law and Melwani & Chan.

July 10, 2023, 5:30 PM

