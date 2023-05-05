Litigation Surge - South Dakota | Labor & Employment | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - South Dakota | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in South Dakota last month. More than five federal lawsuits were filed in April, most of which allege discrimination on the basis of race and gender. Notably, half of the cases were filed by female servers at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club in Yankton; according to the suits, the servers were pressured to drink alcohol while on duty and participate in unwanted sexual conduct with club members. The plaintiffs are backed by the Turbak Law Office and the Matter Law Office.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 05, 2023, 7:32 PM

