Litigation Surge - Connecticut | Labor & Employment

Employment cases spiked this past week in Connecticut District Court. At least 13 employment suits were initiated, more than twice the typical weekly average. More than half the suits allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability, while other suits center on unpaid wages and violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act. Who's bringing the heat? Go-to plaintiffs firms include Sabatini & Associates and Cicchiello & Cicchiello.

Connecticut

September 24, 2024, 1:46 PM