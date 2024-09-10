Litigation Surge - Nevada | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Nevada | Trademark

Trademark litigation surged in Nevada last month. At least six trademark lawsuits were filed, roughly triple the usual monthly average. The suits vary: RV manufacturer Chinook accuses a camper van company of misappropriating the plaintiff's 'Summit' mark and logo, and organic food and supplement company Eden Foods seeks to enjoin Eden Holistics from offering similar products under the 'Eden' brand. Meanwhile, restaurant chain Lindo Michoacan claims that the right to use the 'Lindo Michoacan' brand for a restaurant in Las Vegas expired after owner Javier Barajas sold the restaurant to a third party, and Wyoming short-term rental company Grand Welcome accuses franchisees of unlawfully offering competing services in Arkansas and Missouri.

September 10, 2024, 3:02 PM