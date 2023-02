Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Texas

There was a cluster of lawsuits targeting Fortune 500 tech companies in Texas yesterday, primarily over patent claims. At least five federal cases were filed on Thursday against Amazon, eBay, Google and Meta Platforms, four of which were brought on behalf of Adnexus Inc. and assert a patent pertaining to online advertisements. Adnexus is represented by Warren Rhoades.

Internet & Social Media

February 24, 2023, 1:01 PM