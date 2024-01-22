Who Got The Work
Baker McKenzie partner Mark H. Hamer has entered an appearance for Sika Corp. in a pending antitrust class action. The suit was filed Dec. 7 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Berger Montague; the Grabar Law Office; Caputo & Mariotti; Lite DePalma Greenberg & Afanador; and Edelson Lechtzin LLP. The suit accuses the defendants of price-fixing in the markets for cement additives and admixtures for concrete and mortar. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kai N. Scott, is 2:23-cv-04845, 570 Concrete, LLC v. Sika AG et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
January 22, 2024, 12:39 PM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
- Lite Depalma Greenberg & Afanador, LLC
- Edelson Lechtzin LLP
- Grabar Law Office
defendants
- Cinven Ltd.
- Cinven, Inc.
- Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.
- RPM International Inc
- Chryso, Inc.
- Does 1-10
- GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.
- Master Builders Solutions Admixtures U.S., LLC
- Master Builders Solutions Deutschland Gmbh
- Saint-Gobain North America
- Sika AG
- Sika Corporation
- The Euclid Chemical Company
defendant counsels
- Latham & Watkins
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
- Bruce Mcculloch
- Freshfields Bruckhaus Dering
- Fishkin Lucks LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
- Baker McKenzie
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations