Who Got The Work

Baker McKenzie partner Mark H. Hamer has entered an appearance for Sika Corp. in a pending antitrust class action. The suit was filed Dec. 7 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Berger Montague; the Grabar Law Office; Caputo & Mariotti; Lite DePalma Greenberg & Afanador; and Edelson Lechtzin LLP. The suit accuses the defendants of price-fixing in the markets for cement additives and admixtures for concrete and mortar. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kai N. Scott, is 2:23-cv-04845, 570 Concrete, LLC v. Sika AG et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 22, 2024, 12:39 PM

