Litigation Trend - Illinois | Copyright | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Illinois | Copyright

Copyright cases are skyrocketing in Illinois. Nearly 70 copyright suits were filed last month, part of a rising trend which traces back at least one year. In the 12 months preceding the trend period, roughly 16 copyright cases were filed per month in Illinois; that number has shot up to 41 cases during the trend period. Most of the October suits were brought on behalf of independent artists and creators who seek to enjoin sales of counterfeit goods on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms. Who's bringing the heat? The most active plaintiffs firms include Greer Burns & Crain, Keith Vogt Ltd. and JiangIP.

Internet & Social Media

November 09, 2023, 4:28 PM

nature of claim: /