Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | Wyndham Hotels & Re...

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts launched a barrage of cases against its own franchisees last week in New Jersey. At least four federal lawsuits were filed seeking indemnification in three underlying cases brought on behalf of anonymous plaintiffs who were allegedly subjected to sex trafficking at Wyndham's Days Inn and Super 8 motels in Ohio. According to the complaints, Wyndham is entitled to indemnification for costs and fees incurred in the underlying lawsuits because the franchisees exercised day-to-day control over the properties where the alleged trafficking occurred. Wyndham is represented by DLA Piper.

July 03, 2023, 4:45 PM

