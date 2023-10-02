Litigation Surge - Securities | U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched a tsunami of enforcement actions last week as the fiscal year drew to a close. More than 30 federal lawsuits were filed by the agency — that's seven times higher than the typical weekly average. While the claims vary, many suits accuse businesses and individuals of making false representations about assets, contractual partnerships and leaders' professional backgrounds in order to obtain investment funds. Many cases also accuse defendants of making Ponzi-like payments to early investors and misappropriating funds for personal and luxury expenses. More than half the suits were filed in Florida, New York and California.

October 02, 2023, 2:52 PM

