Employment cases surged in Michigan on Tuesday. At least 10 federal employment lawsuits were initiated, roughly five times higher than the typical daily average. Most of the suits pursue wage-and-hour claims or allege discrimination on the basis of age or disability. Defendants under fire include ALM Restaurants, FCA US, Ford, Kroger and Nissan.

April 10, 2024, 12:10 PM

