Litigation Trend - Pennsylvania | Contract Litigation | Law....

Law.com Radar detected an uptick in contract litigation in Pennsylvania last month, largely spurred by the four-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform surfaced 61 federal contract suits in March, nearly 40 percent higher than the typical monthly average. At least eight class actions target colleges and universities in Pennsylvania for allegedly refusing to refund tuition and other expenses to students who did not receive in-person instruction and other benefits during the pandemic; the suits are backed by Lynch Carpenter PC and Leeds Brown Law, which have launched identical class actions against schools in New York. Also, several cases were brought by Abira Medical Laboratories d/b/a Genesis Diagnostics to obtain reimbursement for COVID-19 testing services.

April 17, 2024, 1:26 PM

