Litigation Surge - Wisconsin | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Wisconsin | Trademark

Smoking and vaping company GS Holistic launched a barrage of trademark lawsuits in Wisconsin last week with the backing of the Ticktin Law Group. The firm brought at least 10 cases on behalf of the company accusing smoke shops in Wisconsin of selling counterfeit bongs and other smoking accessories. The suits are part of a nationwide litigation campaign, with identical surges detected by Law.com Radar in California, Florida, Illinois, Washington and Texas. Several cases have been dismissed for lack of prosecution, while others have resulted in six-figure default judgments.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 12, 2023, 1:50 PM

