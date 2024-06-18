Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kazerouni Law Group | Law...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kazerouni Law Group

The Kazerouni Law Group, a consumer protection firm, launched a barrage of federal class actions last month. At least 22 class actions were brought by the firm in California, Florida, Nevada and Utah federal courts, most of which accuse businesses of sending calls, text messages or faxes to numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. Defendants include Assured Health Group, Blackstone Medical Services and Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri.

June 18, 2024, 12:24 PM

