Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Coca-Cola | Law.com Radar

Coca-Cola saw a flurry of class action litigation last month. At least four class actions were initiated in California and Missouri federal courts, including a pair of lawsuits alleging that the company's Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzers aren't actually 'margarita' products because they're made with fermented cane sugar, not tequila. Plus, Minute Maid juice boxes are under fire for being marketed as 'Good for You!' and 'Part of a Healthy, Balanced Diet' despite the risk of heart disease, diabetes and other ailments, and an employment class action accuses Coca-Cola of various wage-and-hour violations. Coca-Cola has tapped Stinson LLP, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler and Littler Mendelson for defense.

April 12, 2023, 5:53 PM

