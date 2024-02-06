Litigation Surge - Securities | Hawaiian Holdings | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Securities | Hawaiian Holdings

Hawaiian Airlines was hit with a cluster of shareholder lawsuits last month over the company's proposed acquisition by Alaska Airlines for $1.9 billion. At least four federal lawsuits were filed in Delaware, Hawaii and New York alleging that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal is false and misleading. The plaintiffs are backed by several firms including Acocelli Law, Long Law and Brodsky & Smith; Hawaiian Airlines is represented by Wilson Sonsini.

Transportation & Logistics

February 06, 2024, 12:58 PM

