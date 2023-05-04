Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Patent | Law....

Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Patent

Patent cases surged last month in the pharmaceutical sector. At least seven federal patent cases involving Fortune 500 pharmaceutical companies were launched in April, three of which were brought on behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb: two of the suits seek to block competitors from selling generic versions of the blood thinner Eliquis, while the third suit claims that AstraZeneca's immunotherapy cancer drug Imfinzi infringes patents covering Bristol-Myers' competing drug Opdivo. Also, Pfizer was hit with claims that its COVID-19 vaccine relies on patented lipid nanoparticle technology for mRNA delivery. Other companies under fire include Amgen, Illumina and Johnson & Johnson.

May 04, 2023, 1:37 PM

