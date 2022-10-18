Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | COVID-19 | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | COVID-19

The nation's largest companies are seeing a slight uptick in federal lawsuits related to COVID-19. Law.com Radar detected eight lawsuits against Fortune 500 companies last week that address pandemic issues. That's roughly 50 percent higher than the weekly average for the past year. Most of the suits bring claims on behalf of employees protesting the denial of religious exemptions from their companies' vaccination requirements. Recent defendants include Honeywell, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UnitedHealthcare, McKesson, Anthem, Eli Lilly and Humana.

October 18, 2022, 1:56 PM