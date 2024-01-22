Litigation Surge - Delaware | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Delaware | Patent

Eagle Pharmaceuticals filed a swarm of patent lawsuits in Delaware last week. The biotech company launched three cases alleging that bendamustine hydrochloride injection products sold by Baxter Healthcare, Slayback Pharma and Apotex for the treatment of leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma infringe two patents owned by the plaintiff. Of note, the suits allege that the defendants gained FDA approval for their drugs in Dec. 2022 while Eagle Pharmaceuticals obtained its patents in Dec. 2023 and Jan. 2024, and the suits were filed one day after the January patent was issued. Eagle Pharmaceuticals is represented by McCarter & English and Latham & Watkins.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 22, 2024, 2:14 PM

