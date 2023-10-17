Litigation Surge - Rivkin Radler | Geico | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Rivkin Radler | Geico

Geico filed a swarm of insurance fraud cases on Monday with the backing of Rivkin Radler. The firm launched at least three federal lawsuits on behalf of Geico in New York and New Jersey, all of which target providers of durable medical equipment and surgical services. According to the complaints, the defendants paid kickbacks to no-fault clinics in order to induce more equipment prescriptions and surgical referrals for car crash victims, causing Geico to receive inflated reimbursement requests. The suits collectively seek over $4.2 million in damages.

Insurance

October 17, 2023, 12:28 PM

