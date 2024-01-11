Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Missouri | Law....

Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Missouri

Major retailers were hit with a swarm of federal lawsuits in Missouri last month. At least 11 federal cases were initiated against Fortune 500 retail and consumer goods companies including Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dollar General, Target and Walmart. Most of the lawsuits are slip-and-fall cases, nearly half of which were launched by the personal injury firm DiPasquale Moore LLC. While slip-and-fall cases are fairly routine in Missouri, last month's volume sticks out at nearly twice the typical monthly average.

