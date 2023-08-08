Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University was hit with a flurry of cybersecurity lawsuits last month. At least five federal data breach class actions were filed in Maryland; the suits are part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly compromised after hacking group CL0P launched a cyberattack on the file transfer program 'MOVEit.' The suits are backed by several firms including Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, Levin Sedran & Berman and Tycko & Zavareei.

August 08, 2023, 5:34 PM

