Litigation Trend - Internet & Social Media | Amazon.com | La...

Litigation Trend - Internet & Social Media | Amazon.com

Litigation against Amazon is on the rise. More than 40 federal lawsuits were initiated against the company in May, continuing an upward trend dating back roughly 12 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have grown by 40 percent from the previous 12-month average. Most of the suits filed last month were driven by product liability and employment discrimination claims. Also, the FTC filed an enforcement action last month alleging that Amazon unlawfully retains children's voice recordings, geolocation and other private data through its voice assistant service 'Alexa'; Amazon settled the case for $25 million. Who's on defense? Go-to firms for Amazon include Morgan Lewis & Bockius, Perkins Coie and Littler Mendelson.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 1:15 PM

