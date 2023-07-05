Litigation Trend - Data Breach | Class Actions | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Trend - Data Breach | Class Actions

Cybersecurity litigation is skyrocketing. Law.com Radar detected more than 60 federal data breach class actions in June, continuing a rising trend which dates back at least one year. Before the trend period, about 13 federal data breach class actions were surfaced by Radar every month; that number has shot up to 33 cases per month during the trend period. Health care companies have been hit especially hard, but keep an eye on the legal industry: a cyberattack against Bryan Cave triggered at least four class actions last month, and recent attacks against other law firms and legal support groups could be a signal of future suits to come.

July 05, 2023, 1:21 PM

