Litigation Surge - K&L Gates | NetGear | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - K&L Gates | NetGear

NETGEAR, a provider of computer network hardware, filed a flurry of trademark infringement lawsuits against online retailers last month. The company launched three lawsuits in August accusing defendants of promoting and selling counterfeit NETGEAR products through their websites or e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon. Of note, one of the cases accuses NETGR Router of diverting customers looking for NETGEAR's website to the defendant's websites and even impersonating NETGEAR customer support agents for the purpose of misleading customers to believe that the defendant is authorized to offer NETGEAR products and services. All three court actions are backed by K&L Gates.

Technology

September 12, 2024, 1:30 PM