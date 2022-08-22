Litigation Surge - Meta Platforms | Product Liability | Law....

Litigation Surge - Meta Platforms | Product Liability

Meta Platforms and other social media platforms continue to face an onslaught of product liability cases alleging that the sites are addictive and dangerous to adolescents. Law.com Radar detected eight new cases against Meta last week in California, Florida, New Mexico, New York and Pennsylvania. With matters stacking up, plaintiffs are seeking MDL status and have asked for consolidation in either the Northern District of Illinois or Western District of Missouri. Who's piling on to this litigation drive? Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles; Seeger Weiss; Morgan & Morgan and the Social Media Victims Law Center are all backing cases.

Internet & Social Media

August 22, 2022, 3:53 PM